“It Ends With Us” and “Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni spent the last week in the hospital with an unidentified infection, the actor said in a post on Instagram on Monday. “Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective,” he captioned a carousel of photos.

“God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful,” he continued. “Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at St. John’s. Your dedication and compassion were extraordinary.”

“To the friends and family who knew I was here — thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up. And to my wife, my soulmate — who is so stubborn she wouldn’t leave my side and slept on a bench… I love the s–t out of you. Forever.”

Baldoni’s post included photos of his wife, Emily, and their children Maxwell and Maya.

The upcoming film is directed by Baldoni and also stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a young woman who moves to Boston and opens a flower shop after surviving a traumatic childhood. Baldoni, who plays neurosurgeon Ryan Kincaid, is one of her first customers.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by romance and young adult author Colleen Hoover. Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar also star.

The film’s release date was pushed back twice. After initially being scheduled for Feb. 9, Sony and Columbia Pictures moved the date to June 21 before they later settled on Aug. 9. Baldoni also directed the films “Five Feet Apart” and “Clouds,” as well as the series “My Last Days,” which aired on The CW.