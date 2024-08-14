Megyn Kelly Applauds ‘Late Show’ Crowd for ‘Humiliating’ Kaitlan Collins With Laughter: ‘They Knew That Was a Farce’ | Video

“Good for that audience,” Kelly says

Kaitlan Collins Megyn Kelly
Kaitlan Collins and Megyn Kelly (Credit: Getty Images)

Megyn Kelly applauded Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” audience for laughing at Kaitlan Collins on

Kelly said on her SirusXM show Wednesday that despite Colbert’s “left-wing New York audience,” they knew the late night host calling CNN’s news coverage objective while interviewing Collins on Monday was a “farce.”

“She [Kaitlan Collins] is on CNN, she goes over to get the lovely treatment from Stephen Colbert on how amazing she and how amazing CNN is,” Kelly said. “And the left-wing New York City audience brought some truth to the matter … Unbelievable. How humiliating and good for that audience. They knew that was a farce.”

Watch the “Megyn Kelly Show” segment below:

The laughter came Monday while Collins was talking about Donald Trump reeling in the wake of President Joe Biden’s choice to drop out of the election in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris. She pointed out he couldn’t find a usual avenue of attack for someone a couple decades younger than him.

“I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is,” Colbert followed without irony.

What followed was laughter from the studio audience that seemed to surprise both Collins and Colbert.

“Is that supposed to be a laugh line?” she asked.

“It wasn’t supposed to be,” Colbert said, “but I guess it is.”

Watch the “The Megyn Kelly Show” clip in full above and Colbert’s interview with Collins below.

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

