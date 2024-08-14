Megyn Kelly Applauds ‘Late Show’ Crowd for ‘Humiliating’ Kaitlan Collins With Laughter: ‘They Knew That Was a Farce’ | Video

Megyn Kelly applauded Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” audience for laughing at Kaitlan Collins on

Kelly said on her SirusXM show Wednesday that despite Colbert’s “left-wing New York audience,” they knew the late night host calling CNN’s news coverage objective while interviewing Collins on Monday was a “farce.”

“She [Kaitlan Collins] is on CNN, she goes over to get the lovely treatment from Stephen Colbert on how amazing she and how amazing CNN is,” Kelly said. “And the left-wing New York City audience brought some truth to the matter … Unbelievable. How humiliating and good for that audience. They knew that was a farce.”



The laughter came Monday while Collins was talking about Donald Trump reeling in the wake of President Joe Biden’s choice to drop out of the election in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris. She pointed out he couldn’t find a usual avenue of attack for someone a couple decades younger than him.

“I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is,” Colbert followed without irony.

What followed was laughter from the studio audience that seemed to surprise both Collins and Colbert.

“Is that supposed to be a laugh line?” she asked.

“It wasn’t supposed to be,” Colbert said, “but I guess it is.”

