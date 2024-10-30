Kamala Harris Calls for America to Reject Donald Trump on the Site Where He Stoked Jan. 6 Insurrection, Calls Him a ‘Petty Tyrant’ | Video

Kamala Harris took to the Ellipse, just south of the White House, to deliver what her campaign called her closing argument against Donald Trump one week ahead of Election Day.

“America was born when we wrested freedom from a petty tyrant,” Harris said as her speech came to a close, in a not-so-subtle reference to Trump. “Across the generations, Americans have preserved that freedom, expanded it, and in so doing, proved to the world that a government of, by, and for the people is strong and can endure.”

She brought those closing words back around to Trump, referencing those who came before, adding, “They did not struggle, sacrifice and lay down their lives only to see us cede our fundamental freedoms. They didn’t do that only to see us submit to the will of another petty tyrant. These United States of America, we are not a vessel for the schemes of wannabe dictators.”

Harris delivered the speech surrounded by a massive crowd and large banners reading “FREEDOM,” with freedom a central theme throughout the speech before she closed with the Beyoncé song of that name that’s become a theme for her on the campaign trail playing once again as she exited.

Among numerous other arguments against her Republican rival, the former prosecutor pointed in her speech to the difference in how the parties approach immigration, just days after Trump and numerous others made anti-immigrant comments at his Madison Square Garden rally that drew widespread condemnation — including calls for UTA to dump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe after comments he made about Puerto Rico, Latinos more broadly and other minorities.

“We know who Donald Trump is,” Harris said as she made her case. “He is the person who stood at this very spot, nearly four years ago, and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election. An election that he knew he lost. Americans died as a result of that attack.”

She went on to list more of the case that those opposing the Republican candidate have made against him throughout this presidential election cycle. That includes the idea that Trump is prioritizing his own interests ahead of those of the American people, as well as criticizing Trump having an enemy list and continuing to stoke fears of “the enemy within,” which Trump has said includes Democrats such as Rep. Adam Schiff.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Harris said. She called for unity, telling the crowd that it’s time to “stop pointing fingers” and to instead link arms.

“It is time for a new generation of leadership in America,” Harris said, in a line that seemed a subtle reference to her own replacement of Joe Biden at the top of the ticket and the campaign instead turning around the anti-age arguments Republicans had championed to use against their own 78-year-old candidate.

“I recognize this has not been a typical campaign. Even though I’ve had the honor of serving as your vice president for the last four years, I know that many of you are still getting to know who I am,” Harris said, before going on to lay out her own bio and her background working outside of Washington. That includes championing her work as a California prosecutor and fighting banks, predators and criminal cartels.

As she drew a contrast to Trump, she further pointed to the differences between 2020 and now. While the priority at the time was to get out of the depths of the COVID pandemic, Harris said that the priority now is to reduce costs, including underlining her plan to impose a federal ban on price gouging on groceries. She specifically went after Trump’s promises to impose tariffs and to cut taxes for the wealthy.

Earlier, Harris opened her speech by making a straight appeal to the crowd and those watching around the country. “So listen: One week from today, you will have the chance to make a decision that directly impacts your life, the life of your family, and the future of this country we love,” Harris said. “And it will probably be the most important vote you ever cast.”

“It is a choice about whether we have a country rooted in freedom for every American, or ruled by chaos and division,” she argued. “Many of you watching have probably already cast your ballots, but I know many others are still considering who to vote for, or whether you’ll vote at all.”

The event opened with a performance of the National Anthem, but with no introductory speaker for Harris — she stepped out on stage immediately following the performance to cheers from a raucous crowd.

While Harris spoke from Washington, D.C., Trump sought to pull attention by delivering his own speech at a swing state rally scheduled for a half hour after Harris’ speech was scheduled to start.

Watch the full video of Kamala Harris’ closing argument speech here: