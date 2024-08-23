Kamala Harris Can Pull It Off — If She Shows the Discipline and Grace of Her Nomination Speech

It was a rush, no doubt about it. A jam-packed week of Democratic Party adrenaline capped by a pitch-perfect speech from the new consensus choice, an historic nominee, the beautiful, buoyant Kamala Harris.

Can she really pull off what she seems poised to do?

It’s one of the unlikeliest pivots to power imaginable. Harris – who most of us were lukewarm about just six weeks ago, be honest – is now the Black-Asian knight with a dazzling smile sent to save democracy. Heroic images of her have saturated our media, from TikTok to Time magazine. Hollywood has embraced her and so have the labor unions.