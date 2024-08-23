Kamala Harris Can Pull It Off — If She Shows the Discipline and Grace of Her Nomination Speech

If she doesn’t blow it – or if Trump doesn’t try to steal the election again – she stands on the precipice of American leadership

Sharon Waxman
kamala-harris-dnc
Kamala Harris at the DNC (Getty Images)

It was a rush, no doubt about it. A jam-packed week of Democratic Party adrenaline capped by a pitch-perfect speech from the new consensus choice, an historic nominee, the beautiful, buoyant Kamala Harris. 

Can she really pull off what she seems poised to do? 

It’s one of the unlikeliest pivots to power imaginable. Harris – who most of us were lukewarm about just six weeks ago, be honest – is now the Black-Asian knight with a dazzling smile sent to save democracy. Heroic images of her have saturated our media, from TikTok to Time magazine. Hollywood has embraced her and so have the labor unions.

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

