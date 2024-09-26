Kamala Harris Tells MSNBC Working at McDonald’s ‘Was Not a Small Job’: ‘I Did the Fries’ | Video

Vice President Kamala Harris told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that her job at McDonald’s “was not a small job.” Harris added, “I did the fries” before the pair launched into a discussion about why the Democratic presidential candidate brought up her work history at McDonald’s on the campaign trail in the first place.

MSNBC EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Harris sets the record straight on her job at McDonald's during a one-on-one interview with @SRuhle after former President Trump has falsely stated Harris never worked there. pic.twitter.com/7OvEfLn11E — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 26, 2024

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family — I worked there as a student, I was a kid — who worked there trying to raise families and pay rent on that,” Harris added. “And I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility then is to meet those needs.”

As Ruhle noted, Donald Trump has been falsely accusing Harris of lying about working there, most recently at a Tuesday night campaign event in North Carolina. These claims are part of a broader effort by right wingers to spread the lie that Harris never worked at McDonald’s.

Of course, she did in fact work for one in Oakland, California in the summer of 1983, while still an undergraduate student at Howard University. But 4 years later, while she was in law school, she didn’t list McDonald’s on her resume when she applied for a job as a clerk in the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.

No, really, these people want you to think it’s suspicious that someone applying for a legal job wouldn’t mention irrelevant fast food work years earlier. That’s literally all it is.

You can watch the clip from Ruhle’s interview with Vice President Harris in the video above.