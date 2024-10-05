Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Reality Series in the Works at Bravo

The show following the wives and girlfriends of Travis Kelce’s teammates is still in early development

The Show Me state could soon be getting the reality show treatment in a series centered on the wives and girlfriends of Kansas City Chiefs players.

TheWrap has learned that the show is very early in development, but not yet greenlit. However, according to People, the project is already in the filming process, though no cast members have been named.

Potential stars could include Chariah Gordon, fiancée to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.; and Sheawna Weathersby, the girlfriend of Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Bravo declined to comment.

If the network does move forward with greenlighting the series, it would add to the slew of its reality programming focused on well-off spouses, such as “The Real Housewives” and “Married to Medicine.”

The Chiefs are quite used to public attention at this point, not just for being back-to-back Super Bowl champions, but also for its high-profile couplings. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are a popular item, while tight end Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift are always making headlines and jumbotron appearances.

