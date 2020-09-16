Go Pro Today

The rapper released a series of shocking tweets Wednesday criticizing recording contracts and even showing himself urinating on a Grammy award

Twitter took action Wednesday after Kanye West doxed a Forbes editor during a storm of shocking tweets Wednesday. The rapper accused the editor of being a white supremacist and shared what he said was his phone number.

“If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes,” he tweeted, adding a supposed screenshot of his iPhone’s contact listing for someone named “Randall Forbes.” Presumably, the contact name refers to Randall Lane, Forbes’ chief content officer and editor.

A representative for Forbes did not immediately return a request for comment, and a representative for Twitter told TheWrap the microblogging platform had “taken action on the Tweet for posting private information.” Where the tweet once was is a message: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules. Learn more.”

Forbes granted West with the “billionaire” designation in April after what it said was “months of lobbying” by the musician and sneaker mogul.

The magazine estimated West’s net worth at $1.3 billion, thanks primarily to the success of his Yeezy sneaker brand and land and property assets. Forbes’ deep-dive into West’s finances comes just over a year after it granted the title of billionaire to his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner.

Other tweets from West on Wednesday included his recording contracts, pleas for Drake and Taylor Swift to retweet his posts highlighting unfair terms in the music industry and a video of himself urinating on a Grammy award.

West has been in the headlines frequently over the summer, as he renounced his support of President Donald Trump and declared he, himself, would be running for president.

While she kept a distance from much of her husband’s behavior, Kim Kardashian West did wade into the fray in late July, asking the media and the public for “compassion and empathy” for West as he lives with his bipolar disorder in a public spotlight.

Kardashian said that though she has never commented about how West’s bipolar disorder has impacted their home life out of respect for West’s privacy and the privacy of their children, she said in a statement to her Instagram Story Wednesday that it is important for her to address it because of the “stigma and misconceptions” about mental health.

