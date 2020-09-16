Twitter Removes Kanye West Tweet of Forbes Editor’s Phone Number
The rapper released a series of shocking tweets Wednesday criticizing recording contracts and even showing himself urinating on a Grammy award
Lindsey Ellefson | September 16, 2020 @ 11:11 AM
Last Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 11:21 AM
Twitter took action Wednesday after Kanye West doxed a Forbes editor during a storm of shocking tweets Wednesday. The rapper accused the editor of being a white supremacist and shared what he said was his phone number.
“If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes,” he tweeted, adding a supposed screenshot of his iPhone’s contact listing for someone named “Randall Forbes.” Presumably, the contact name refers to Randall Lane, Forbes’ chief content officer and editor.
A representative for Forbes did not immediately return a request for comment, and a representative for Twitter told TheWrap the microblogging platform had “taken action on the Tweet for posting private information.” Where the tweet once was is a message: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules. Learn more.”
Forbes granted West with the “billionaire” designation in April after what it said was “months of lobbying” by the musician and sneaker mogul.
The magazine estimated West’s net worth at $1.3 billion, thanks primarily to the success of his Yeezy sneaker brand and land and property assets. Forbes’ deep-dive into West’s finances comes just over a year after it granted the title of billionaire to his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner.
Other tweets from West on Wednesday included his recording contracts, pleas for Drake and Taylor Swift to retweet his posts highlighting unfair terms in the music industry and a video of himself urinating on a Grammy award.
West has been in the headlines frequently over the summer, as he renounced his support of President Donald Trump and declared he, himself, would be running for president.
While she kept a distance from much of her husband’s behavior, Kim Kardashian West did wade into the fray in late July, asking the media and the public for “compassion and empathy” for West as he lives with his bipolar disorder in a public spotlight.
Kardashian said that though she has never commented about how West’s bipolar disorder has impacted their home life out of respect for West’s privacy and the privacy of their children, she said in a statement to her Instagram Story Wednesday that it is important for her to address it because of the “stigma and misconceptions” about mental health.
Kanye's Presidential Run Draws Billionaires' Support - and Celebrity Eye Rolling
Kanye West decided to add to the surreality of 2020 by announcing on the Fourth of July that he's running an independent campaign to become President of the United States. While a couple of big names threw their support behind the "Jesus Is King" rapper, other celebs rolled their eyes. Here are some of the bigger reactions.
Elon Musk • The Tesla founder supported Andrew Yang during the 2020 Democratic primary, but enthusiastically switched his back to West, tweeting that the rapper had his "full support."
Mark Cuban • While the Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" investor wasn't as full-throated in his support as Musk, he did have this to say when asked on Twitter if he would back West: “If there was Rank Choice voting available and [Kanye] was on the ballot with [Biden] and [Trump,] I would have [Kanye] ahead of [Trump]”
Rose McGowan • The actress-activist also likes the idea of a Kanye candidacy, but only as a spoiler for Trump. "I support this mission," she said in response, captioning a planet circling the sun and tagging West. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, "Do you think Kanye’s doing it to split votes or just be an anarchist?" she quipped.
Octavia Spencer • On the other hand, the "Shape of Water" actress wasn't having any of this. "Too much foolishness today," she tweeted. "It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it."
Tiffany Haddish • Some actors took West's announcement as an opportunity to "declare" their candidacy as well. Sort of. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States!" Haddish tweeted. And her running mate? Dave Chappelle.
Bob Saget • "Should I run for President too?" the "Full House" actor tweeted. "I don’t much about anything."
Paris Hilton • The media personality and socialite had the same idea as Haddish and Saget, but Hilton even came up with a great hashtag. "#PresidentParis," she tweeted. "I like the sound of that. #ThatsHot #MakeAmericaHotAgain."
Billy Eichner • The "Billy of the Street" creator also got in on the big announcements. "Excited to announce I’m running for President....of SAG!!!!!" Eichner wrote. Gabrielle Carteris probably won't be happy about that.
Eric Balfour • "Do you guys think this is all a joke? That potentially pulling votes away from the only nominee who can defeat Donald Trump is cute or funny?" the "Charmed" actor tweeted. "This is the height of privilege, ultimately it won't hurt you, you're wealthy enough to survive 4 more years of Trump! Come the f--- on!"
Meghan McCain • "The View" cohost went all-in on West's fitness for the job. "There is no woman on planet earth, celebrity or private who could behave as unhinged and erratic as Kanye has the past few years & be taken seriously as a presidential candidate," McCain tweeted. "Women are punished for raising our voices on tv, let alone saying things like 'slavery was a choice.'"
Chaley Rose • And the Nashville singer got right to the point, tweeting, "The cherry on top of a shit year." So, how do you really feel Chaley?
