Kara Swisher, Recode Co-Founder, Signs With UTA in All Areas

United Talent Agency has signed Recode’s Kara Swisher in all areas, an agency spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday.

Swisher, now the editor-at-large of Recode and a leading tech journalist, co-founded the technology news site in 2014 with Walt Mossberg. The site was acquired by Vox Media in 2015 and has since created multiple off-shoot products, including the popular podcasts “Recode Decode” and “Pivot,” as well as the annual invite-only Code Conference.

Aside from her work with Recode, Swisher is a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and the author of “There Must Be a Pony in Here Somewhere: The AOL Time Warner Debacle and the Quest for a Digital Future” and “aol.com: How Steve Case Beat Bill Gates, Nailed the Netheads and Made Millions in the War for the Web.” She previously wrote a column for The Wall Street Journal called “BoomTown” and, before that, was a reporter for The Washington Post.

UTA will represent Swisher “across emerging platforms, digital, publishing, news and broadcast, speakers, film and television, among other business areas,” UTA’s announcement read.

Other journalists and media figures represented by UTA include Anderson Cooper, Jodi Kantor, Don Lemon, Dana Bash, Norah O’Donnell, Brian Stelter, Jake Tapper and Chuck Todd.