Karlovy Vary Film Festival Winners List: ‘A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things’ Takes Top Prize

Mark Cousins’ unconventional portrait of an artist “A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things” took top honors at this year’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival, snagging the fest’s iconic Crystal Globe alongside a cash prize of $25K to split by the Scottish-Irish filmmaker and his producing partners.

Featuring the voice work of Tilda Swinton, the award-winning doc follows the life and career of artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, a lesser-known master of modern art whose outlook and output underwent a profound spiritual, aesthetic and ideological transformation once the painter had a moment of epiphany atop Switzerland’s Grindelwald glacier in 1949.

The climbing expedition left Barns-Graham with a new set of obsessions and forms of expression – giving her life a new meaning.

Before claiming the Jury Prize, Lilja Ingolfsdottir’s domestic drama “Loveable” also took acting honors for star Helga Guren as well as parallel awards from the Ecumenical Jury, the Europa Cinema Label, and The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI), solidifying the Norwegian film as the clear breakout of this year’s festival.

Sharing a producer with “The Worst Person in the World,” “Loveable” also tracks a later-in-life coming-of-age tale, only here focusing on a fortysomething mother-of-four reckoning with an unexpected breakup.

Rounding out the prizes, “Three Days of Fish” stars Ton Kas and Guido Pollemans shared the best actor trophy, while Singapore-born Nelicia Low won best director for her film “Pierce.”

The five jurors – among them Christine Vachon and Geoffrey Rush – also singled out Noaz Deshe’s “Xoftex” and Adam Martinec’s “Our Lovely Pig Slaughter” for special mentions, while the festival-goers exalted Jiří Mádl’ “Waves” with Právo Audience Award – a win that came with little shock given the unprecedented 34-minute standing ovation that greeted the film earlier this week.

The complete list of winners:

Crystal Globe Competition

CRYSTAL GLOBE JURY

Christine Vachon, USA

Geoffrey Rush, Australia

Sjón, Iceland

Eliška Křenková, Czech Republic

Gábor Reisz, Hungary

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE

“A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things”

Directed by: Mark Cousins

United Kingdom, 2024

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Loveable”

Directed by: Lilja Ingolfsdottir

Norway, 2024

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Nelicia Low for the film “Pierce”

Singapore, Taiwan, Poland, 2024

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Helga Guren for her role in the film “Loveable”

Norway, 2024

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Award was awarded ex-aequo.

Ton Kas and Guido Pollemans for their roles in the film “Three Days of Fish”

Netherlands, Belgium, 2024

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

“Xoftex” Directed by: Noaz Deshe

Germany, France, 2024

“Our Lovely Pig Slaughter”

Directed by: Adam Martinec Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2024

PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD

“Waves”

Directed by: Jiří Mádl

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2024

Proxima Competition

PROXIMA JURY

Bianca Balbuena, Philippines

Wouter Jansen, Netherlands

Adéla Komrzý, Czech Republic

Mohamed Kordofani, Sudan

Daniela Michel, Mexico

PROXIMA GRAND PRIX

“Stranger”

Directed by: Zhengfan Yang

USA, China, Netherlands, Norway, France, 2024

PROXIMA SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Night Has Come”

Directed by: Paolo Tizón

Peru, Spain, Mexico, 2024

SPECIAL MENTION

“March to May”

Directed by: Martin Pavol Repka

Czech Republic, 2024

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY Ivan Trojan, Czech Republic

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Viggo Mortensen, USA

Daniel Brühl, Germany / Spain

Clive Owen, United Kingdom