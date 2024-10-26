Kate Beckinsale Proudly Shows Off On-Set Injuries From ‘Canary Black’ Stunt Work

Kate Beckinsale proudly showed off the injuries she sustained from doing stunt work for her action-thriller “Canary Black” after a film review suggested she was only involved in the close-up shots.

“Kicking impeccably chic ass and a couple of close ups doesn’t half hurt lol,” the actress wrote in a Saturday Instagram post. Beckinsale’s caption mocked the headline of the critic’s article at The Guardian: “Canary Black review – Kate Beckinsale kicks impeccably chic ass in gender-flipped Taken.”

TheWrap also reviewed the movie, here. Beckinsale stars in the Pierre Morel-directed film as a CIA operative named Avery Graves, who must use her skills to solve a rather cookie-cutter kidnapping.

The actress also posted an excerpt in which the reviewer wrote: “Stunt doubles probably did the heavy lifting in the blurrily edited hand-to-hand combat scenes and sequences where Graves flies through the air holding on to a massive drone, but you can see it’s clearly Beckinsale running around in the medium shots and closeups.”

Proving the writer wrong, Beckinsale uploaded several photos of her scarred and bruised-up body, as well as behind-the-scenes video clips of her doing the stunt work with the drone. Of course, the action movie did employ stunt actors as well.

The Amazon MGM Studios film hit Prime Video on Oct. 24. Ray Stevenson, Rupert Friend and Romina Tonković also star.