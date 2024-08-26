Kate Winslet to Star in and EP Crime Drama Series ‘The Spot’ at Hulu

Kate Winslet will star in and executive produce a new crime drama series for Hulu, titled “The Spot.”

The new series, which hails from creator and showrunner Ed Solomon (“Men in Black,” “Full Circle,” “No Sudden Move”), received a straight-to-series order from the Disney-owned streamer in a competitive situation.

Solomon will serve as creator, showrunner and writer and will executive produce the series alongside Winslet, who EPs for Juggle Productions, and A24, which is the lead studio. “The Spot” is also a coproduction with 20th Television.

The official logline for “The Spot” is as follows: “When a successful surgeon and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death, their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

Winslet recently starred as Chancellor Elena Vernham in HBO’s “The Regime,” and was announced to star in another upcoming HBO series titled “Trust,” which is currently in development from writer, director and executive producer Todd Haynes, whom Winslet worked with on HBO’s 2011 miniseries “Mildred Pierce,” based on James M. Cain’s 1941 novel.

After starring in classic films like “Titanic,” “Revolutionary Road,” “Sense and Sensibility” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Winslet has scored four Emmy nominations and two wins, one for outstanding lead Actress in a limited or anthology series or movie in 2021 for “Mare of Easttown” and another for

outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie in 2011 for her performance in “Mildred Pierce.”

In addition to “Men in Black,” “Full Circle” and “No Sudden Move,” Solomon has writing credits on “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Levity,” “Now You See Me” and its sequel and “Mosaic,” among others.

Winslet is represented by CAA and United Agents in the U.K. and Solomon is repped by CAA.

