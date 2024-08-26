ESPN Restructures Content Division, Elevates Mike McQuade to Sports Production EVP

ESPN unveiled a new leadership team Monday as part of a restructuring of the network’s content division.

The new structure, which is designed to “improve collaboration, centralize functions, create better alignment and redeploy resources to areas of growth,” has taken input from nearly 75 company leaders at all levels, as well as organizational experts, since May.

Mike McQuade, a 37-year veteran of the network, was promoted to executive vice president of sports production, where he will be tasked with overseeing the network’s sports-specific production and studio shows. McQuade will relocate to ESPN HQ in Bristol, Connecticut.

David Roberts will transition to overseeing the sports, news and entertainment team, which will include non-sport specific studio shows like “SportsCenter,” “First Take,” “Get Up,” “The Pat McAfee Show,” “ATH” and “PTI.”

Kaitee Daley will lead a newly formed digital, social and streaming content team as the company streamlines the three teams and its cross-platform strategy as it prepares for the network’s DTC future and Freddy Rolón will oversee the international production, ESPN Deportes, international editorial and international business operation teams.

Additionally, ESPN’s statistics and information (SIG) group will be divided into two functional areas: research, which will be led by Maria Soares, and statistics and analysis, which will be overseen by Nicole Pelaez-Dandrea.

“With these moves, I believe we will be more strategic, collaborative and nimble, as we continue to excel in every area and function,” ESPN content president Burke Magnus said in a memo to staff on Monday. “We remain committed to employee development, and the restructure will result in new positions or promotions for people who are expanding their responsibilities or taking on new challenges.”

Magnus’ direct reports will include Roberts, McQuade, Daley, Rolón, original content senior vice president Brian Lockhart, content operations SVP Chris Calicinari and content business operations VP Nick Parsons, who will reach out to their respective teams with more information.

As part of the reorganization, Magnus noted that some ESPN employees would no longer be with the company.

“I understand how difficult change and shifts can be. With this reorganization, we have set up the Content organization to best operate now and in the future, while creating opportunities for colleagues across the organization to grow and thrive,” he added. “We will continue to tweak the structure to reflect the constant evolution of our business, and all of us should embrace change. Our Content team is the industry leader, and these moves will only enhance our strong position, further our mission of serving sports fans, anytime, anywhere, and continue our ability to drive value and results for The Walt Disney Company.”

Roberts’ direct reports will include Soares, Mike Foss and Chris Buckle. Foss will continue his role working directly with “The Pat McAfee Show.”

David Kraft, Lauren Reynolds, Kristie Blasi, Jack Obringer and Stacey Pressman will report to Soares, Pete McConville, James Dunn, Scott Clark, Johann Castillo, Julie McGlone and Justin Craig will report to Foss, and Mike Drago, Rayna Banks, Scott Burton, Eric Neel and Jena Janovy will report to Buckle.

McQuade’s direct reports will include Mark Gross, Meg Aronowitz, Kate Jackson and a to-be-determined SVP to oversee event and studio for the NBA, WNBA, NHL, college ice hockey and tennis. While golf will move under Gross’ purview, McQuade will continue to cover it until a plan is in place.

Gross’ reports include Steve Ackles, Seth Markman, Amanda Gifford, Shawn Murphy, Glenn Jacobs and a new vice president that will be hired to focus on the Super Bowl. Tim Corrigan, Linda Schulz, Hilary Guy, Terrell Bouza will report to McQuade on an interim basis, and a new sports production VP role for the NBA and WNBA studio shows will be posted. McQuade will oversee the team covering tennis until a plan is in place.

Aronowitz’s reports will include David Ceisler, Phil Orlins, Pete Watters, Andy Green, Dan Kole, and a new sports production VP for ACCN and NCAA studio that will be posted. Jackson’s reports will include Erika Galbraith, Aaron Katzman, and a coordinating producer I role to be posted.

Daley’s reports will include multi-platform video VP Celia Bouza, who will add oversight of YouTube and digital video, as well as Amanda Anderson, Brett Edgerton and Omar Raja. Additional roles will be created in digital product alignment, direct to consumer and social.

Bouza’s reports include Josh Barbarotta, Jeremy Fitch, and Max Kelley, while Pelaez-Dandrea’s reports include Nick Loucks, Emily Schaible, Patrick Caulfield, Erin Spraw and Dominic Ridgard. Anderson’s reports include Lauren Giudice, Justin Rockhold, Arthur Kogan and Ann Drinkard. Edgerton’s reports include Annie Dunbar, Nicole Williams and Mike Powers.

Rolón, who serves as head of ESPN’s global sports and talent office, will take oversight of its NEXT early career program. His direct reports include Rodolfo Martinez, Rosetta Ellis-Pilie, Oscar Ramos and Stan Thomas. A senior director of ESPN NEXT will report to Rolón and will be posted soon.

Lockhart’s direct reports will include Marsha Cooke, Lindsay Rovegno, Andy Tennant, Craig Lazarus, Heather Anderson, Chantre Camack and Kati Fernandez. Lazarus’ SCEU/CCU responsibilities will shift to Foss with McGloine reporting directly to McQuade. Jose Marales will continue to report to Lazarus.

Calcinari will oversee studio and remote operations and take oversight of studio and event directing under vice president Scott Favalora, who will report to him. Calcinari’s other direct reports include Francis Legros, Carlton Young, Dennis Cleary, John LaChance, Antwuan Dance, Chris Strong, Dan Lannon and Kimberly Kanner.

Parsons, who has been focused on strategic planning and will continue to partner with ESPN’s finance division on content spending, will add Miranda Thorpe, Christie Dockman and Marissa Cucolo as direct reports. He will also continue to manage ESPN’s relationship with Omaha Productions.