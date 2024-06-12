Kate Winslet to Star in HBO’s ‘Trust’ Limited Series

Todd Haynes is attached to write, direct and executive produce “Trust,” a new limited series starring Kate Winslet in development at HBO.

“In a story told from multiple, competing perspectives, a 1920s Wall Street tycoon amasses a sudden fortune but loses a beloved wife,” the logline states. “Decades later, his attempts to control the narrative of his life are undone by a biographer who uncovers the ultimate secrets of the legendary marriage.”

The project, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Hernan Diaz, will be co-written by Jon Raymond, who serves as an executive producer alongside Haynes and Winslet. Other executive producers include Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler for Killer Films and Diaz.

“Trust” marks a reunion for Haynes, Raymond and Winslet, who previously worked together on HBO’s 2011 miniseries “Mildred Pierce,” based on James M. Cain’s 1941 novel.

Haynes’ notable credits include “Velvet Goldmine” (1998), “Far From Heaven” (2002), “I’m Not There,” and “Carol” (2015). Most recently, he wrote and directed “May December” (2023).

“Trust” marks Winslet’s third time executive producing an HBO project, following 2021’s “Mare of Easttown” and “The Regime,” which aired earlier this year.