Intimacy coordinators are now a staple of most Hollywood sets, but it wasn’t always that way. And really, Kate Winslet would have preferred having them early on in her own career.

In a new profile with The New York Times Magazine, Winslet — now starring in. “The Regime” on HBO — admitted that she definitely would’ve appreciated having someone to back her up when she was younger and made to play out various romantic situations.

“I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene,” Winslet said. “It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner, because I always had to stand up for myself.”

The “Titanic” star noted that there were several elements that she’d have liked to protest on some projects — like “I don’t like that camera angle. I don’t want to stand here full-frontal nude. I don’t want this many people in the room. I want my dressing gown to be closer” — but felt that she couldn’t.

“When you’re young, you’re so afraid of pissing people off or coming across as rude or pathetic because you might need those things,” she explained. “So learning to have a voice for oneself in those environments was very, very hard.”

Winslet added that, particularly in the early days of her career, she rarely felt she could complain about any circumstances, and deliberately avoided doing so as a defense mechanism.

“I was already experiencing huge amounts of judgment, persecution, all this bullying,” she said. “People can call me fat. They can call me what they want. But they certainly cannot say that I complained and I behaved badly. Over my dead body.”

