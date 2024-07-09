Kathryn Hahn Previews Hilariously Awful One-Woman ‘Star Wars’ Show | Video

Kathryn Hahn previewed her one-woman “Star Wars” show, in which she plays every character from the space saga, including Princess Leia, “Hahn Solo,” Yoda, Chewbacca (who sings and plays the piano) and a Death Star-destroying X-wing starfighter ship.

The actress, who reprises her role from “WandaVision” in the new Marvel series “Agatha All Along,” proudly showed clips from the supposed “off, off Broadway show,” which is “now playing at an abandoned theater in Queens.”

“I’m proud to present the world’s premiere promo for what I hope and trust will be the greatest show in this or any galaxy,” she boasted as Monday’s guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

After giving her rendition of the legendary “Star Wars” theme, Hahn went on a tour de force as Yoda, R2D2 and, in a dual role, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker at the same time.

Although, we also learn it’s not quite a one-woman show as the stagehand who appears in the Dagobah set is sternly reprimanded by Hahn’s hunchbacked Yoda.

The show is billed as running 25 hours with “no intermission” and “none of the visual effects” of the famed film franchise. One review describes it as looking like “a community theater raided a spirit Halloween store,” while Disney proclaims, “cease and desist.”

Also on Monday, Marvel released the first “Agatha All Along” trailer, which is set after the events of “WandaVision.”

The trailer finds Agatha Harkness as a hardworking homicide detective… until, with the help of a goth teenager, she realizes she’s a powerful witch who’s been under a spell. She invites him to join her on the Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that can help her regain everything she’s lost.

The series costars Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Debra Jo Rupp of “That ’90s Show.”

“Agatha All Along” premieres Sept. 18 on Disney+.