‘CODA’ Producer Vendôme Taps Kathryn Thal as Senior VP of Development and Production

The longtime executive, previously Black Bear’s VP, will report to CEO Philippe Rousselet and co-CEO Fabrice Gianfermi

Kathryn Thal has been appointed Vendôme Pictures’ senior vice president of development and production.

Thal, who will be based in Los Angeles, will further expand the Paris-based company’s connection with the U.S. market. In this new role, Thal will oversee all English-language movies and television shows from development to production and delivery. She will, effective immediately, report to company founder, chairman and CEO Philippe Rousselet and co-CEO Fabrice Gianfermi.

Thal previously served as Black Bear’s vice president and previously worked for Anonymous Content. She spent her tenure there building out and servicing international co-ventures while sourcing project-related opportunities. She started her career at ICM Partners before moving to HBO, Netflix and eventually Hunting Lane as manager of development.

Vendôme is best known for producing “CODA.” That Sundance sensation won three Oscars for distributor Apple TV+ at the 2022 Academy Awards, including Best Picture (the first such honor for a streaming feature film). The company is currently in pre-production on Andrew Niccol’s sequel “Lords of War” starring Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård. The studio has also acquired the remake rights to adapt the award-winning human rights documentary “A Fire Within.”

“I have consistently been impressed by Kathryn’s strong work ethic and unique combination of experience,” Rousselet said. “She has a keen eye for source material and a proven track record developing film and TV properties. I’m excited to welcome her to Vendôme as we continue to grow.”

Thal herself noted, “I am thrilled to join Philippe and Fabrice’s team at Vendome. I have collaborated on a number of projects with Vendome over the years and have always admired Philippe’s creative instinct and dedication to character-driven yet commercial storytelling. I’m looking forward to progressing and helping to build their slate of global TV and film projects.”

