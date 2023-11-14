Martin Scorsese and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Cast to Receive Palm Palm Springs Vanguard Award

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” will receive this year’s Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, the group announced Tuesday. The annual honor recognizes a film’s cast and director for “their collective work on an exceptional film project.”

“’Killers of the Flower Moon‘ is a powerful and important film not only for its cinematic poetry, but also as a complicated story about the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, one which fully illustrates the evils of racism and corruption,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film features a powerhouse ensemble performance by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Tantoo Cardinal making it the must-see film of the year. It is our honor to present the Vanguard Award to Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Last year’s recipient of the Vangard Award was Steven Spielberg and the cast of his Best Picture Oscar nominee “The Fabelmans.” Past recipients of the award include Academy Award Best Picture winners “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water,” “Belfast,” “La La Land,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The Palm Springs International Film Awards serve as a fundraising event for the Palm Springs International Film Society, a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting the art and science of film.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to received Vanguard Award at an event during the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 4, 2024, with Scorsese and his cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, in attendance.