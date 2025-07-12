‘Better Go Mad in the Wild’ Takes Top Prize at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Miro Remo’s stunning portrait of identical twins, “Better Go Mad in the Wild,” took top honors at this year’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival, meaning the festival’s Crystal Globe and a cash prize of $25K will be staying at home in the Czech Republic.

A hybrid documentary with plenty of visual power and also a wise-talking bovine, the film immerses us in the daily lives of Ondřej and František Klišík as they live with only each other (as well as their animals) for company in their remote home. Surrounded by the beautiful Šumava forests, their lives are defined by reflections (often literal in that there is a mirror that becomes a haunting yet breathtaking way through which to view their world) about life, death, and isolation. At the same time as it is visually stunning, with Remo and his co-cinematographer Dušan Husár working wonders within the twins’ humble world, it is also a deeply funny film where the two constantly bicker.

The festival also gave a Jury Prize to the Iranian drama “Bidad,” which sees writer, director, producer, and co-editor Soheil Beiraghi telling the story of a young woman named Seti (Sarvin Zabetian) who is trying to find her voice as a singer while government forces seek to silence her. The film was one that the festival announced late in order to protect the film team as they traveled and Beiraghi shared how he faced repression of his own while in production.

The best director award went to Vytautas Katkus for the film “The Visitor” and Nathan Ambrosioni for the film “Out of Love,” while the best actress award went to Pia Tjelta for “Don’t Call Me Mama” and the best actor award went to Àlex Brendemühl for the role in the film “When a River Becomes the Sea.” Kateřina Falbrová also received a special jury mention for the role in the Czech drama “Broken Voices” and the Právo Audience Award went to “We’ve Got to Frame It! (a conversation with Jiří Bartoška in July 2021),” which opened the festival.

Additional prizes were handed out in the Proxima Competition, in which the top prize went to Bangladeshi director Balur Nogorite’s “Sand City.”

Earlier, KIVFF announced winners in Eastern Promises, its industry section and film market.

The complete list of winners:

Crystal Globe Competition

CRYSTAL GLOBE JURY

Nicolas Celis

Babak Jalali

Jessica Kiang

Jiří Mádl

Tuva Novotny

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE

“Better Go Mad in the Wild”

Directed by: Miro Remo

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2025

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Bidad”

Directed by: Soheil Beiraghi

Iran, 2025

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Vytautas Katkus for the film “The Visitor”

Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, 2025

Nathan Ambrosioni for the film “Out of Love / Les Enfants vont bien”

France, 2025

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Pia Tjelta for the role in the film “Don’t Call Me Mama”

Norway, 2025

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Àlex Brendemühl for the role in the film “When a River Becomes the Sea”

Spain, 2025

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Kateřina Falbrová for the role in the film Broken Voices

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2025

PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD

“We’ve Got to Frame It! (a conversation with Jiří Bartoška in July 2021)” / “Musíme to zarámovat! (rozhovor s Jiřím Bartoškou v červenci 2021)”

Directed by: Milan Kuchynka, Jakub Jurásek

Czech Republic, 2025

Proxima Competition

PROXIMA JURY

Yulia Evina Bhara

Noaz Deshe

Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias

Marissa Frobes

PROXIMA GRAND PRIX

“Sand City”

Directed by: Balur Nogorite

Bangladesh, 2025

PROXIMA SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Forensics”

Directed by: Federico Atehortúa Arteaga

Colombia, 2025

SPECIAL MENTION

“Before / After”

Directed by: Manoël Dupont

Belgium, 2025

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA

Stellan Skarsgård, Sweden

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jiří Brožek, Czech Republic

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Vicky Krieps, Luxembourg / Germany

Dakota Johnson, United States of America

Peter Sarsgaard, United States of America

Eastern Promises

EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT AWARD

“Battalion Records” (Romania), Ștefan Bîtu-Tudoran and Diana Caravia

EURIMAGES SPECIAL CO-PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT AWARD

“In Vacuo” (Ukraine), Yelizaveta Smith and Eugene Rachkovsky

MIDPOINT & KVIFF DEVELOPMENT AWARD

“History of Illness” (Croatia), David Gašo and Marta Eva Mećav

CONNECTING COTTBUS AWARD

RadioAmateur (Poland), Tomasz Habowski and Marta Szarzyńska

ROTTERDAM LAB AWARD

Ondřej Lukeš, producer of the film “Restless” (Czech Republic)

MARCHE DU FILM PRODUCERS NETWORK AWARD

Michelle Brøndum Hauerbach, producer of “Soyboy” (United Kingdom) and Genovéva Petrovits, producer of “Democracy: Work In Progress” (Hungary, Czech Republic, Germany)