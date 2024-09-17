Kathy Bates Says Report of Retirement After ‘Matlock’ Was ‘Kind of a Misunderstanding’

 “I was very flattered that everybody was upset,” the actress says

Kathy Bates speaks onstage at the "Matlock" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California
Kathy Bates speaks onstage at the "Matlock" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kathy Bates fans can relax, because it turns out she’s not planning to retire anytime soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday during the Emmys, Bates said that the whole thing was “kind of a misunderstanding.” But, she added, “I was very flattered that everybody was upset.” So, uh, whew!

The hubbub started thanks to an interview with the New York Times earlier this month in which Bates acknowledged that she felt ready to retire until receiving the script for the upcoming “Matlock” reboot, in which she stars in a gender-flipped take on the role originated by Andy Griffith.

“This will be my final dance,” she said.

Kathy Bates speaks onstage at the "Matlock" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California
Read Next
Kathy Bates Says ‘Matlock’ Will Be Her Last Role Before Retiring: ‘My Final Dance’

So it is that EW asked Bates about it, phrasing it as Bates having called “Matlock” her “swan song.”

“We’ll see, you know, as long as this swan sails for another eight years or so,” Bates replied.

You can watch the whole exchange below:

The upcoming CBS drama focuses on the brilliant septuagenarian Matlock (Bates), who rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm and uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from the inside. The show stars Bates as Madeline Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Beau Bridges will appear in a recurring role.

The show premieres with a sneak peek on Sep. 22,

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.