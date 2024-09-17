Kathy Bates Says Report of Retirement After ‘Matlock’ Was ‘Kind of a Misunderstanding’

Kathy Bates fans can relax, because it turns out she’s not planning to retire anytime soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday during the Emmys, Bates said that the whole thing was “kind of a misunderstanding.” But, she added, “I was very flattered that everybody was upset.” So, uh, whew!

The hubbub started thanks to an interview with the New York Times earlier this month in which Bates acknowledged that she felt ready to retire until receiving the script for the upcoming “Matlock” reboot, in which she stars in a gender-flipped take on the role originated by Andy Griffith.

“This will be my final dance,” she said.

So it is that EW asked Bates about it, phrasing it as Bates having called “Matlock” her “swan song.”

“We’ll see, you know, as long as this swan sails for another eight years or so,” Bates replied.

You can watch the whole exchange below:

The upcoming CBS drama focuses on the brilliant septuagenarian Matlock (Bates), who rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm and uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from the inside. The show stars Bates as Madeline Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Beau Bridges will appear in a recurring role.

The show premieres with a sneak peek on Sep. 22,