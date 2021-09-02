NY Gov Hochul Shades Cuomo: ‘We Don’t Govern by Press Conference’

Newly instated New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had some shade for predecessor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, remarking, “We don’t govern by press conference.”

“To the people that live here on this street and throughout the city of New York, we want them to know a new administration — my administration — we don’t govern by press conference,” the governor said during a press conference to address the deadly flooding that overtook New York and cities throughout the Northeast on Wednesday night.

She added: “Yes, we are here today to answer questions but I want to assure them it’s not just about today. It’s about what we do tomorrow and the next day and the next day.”

She promised New Yorkers “a different tone” and “a different era of collaboration,” assuring them her administration would “show up until the job is done.”

Last month, the International TV Academy rescinded Cuomo’s honorary Emmy, which he won for the daily briefings he held during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hochul was his lieutenant governor and succeeded him after he resigned last month following state Attorney General Letitia James’ announcement her office had found he’d sexually harassed more than 10 women. He maintains he did not touch anyone inappropriately, but resigned, he said, for the good of New Yorkers.