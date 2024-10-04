Katie Conklin to Lead DDA’s NYC Film and Series Publicity Division

DDA is expanding its newly formed New York office to include a Domestic Film & Series Publicity Division and has hired Katie Conklin to lead the New York publicity team as a senior account director, the company announced Friday.

Additionally, Madison Tobin has joined as a senior account executive from 42West.

The New York PR arm will act as the East Coast counterpart to the Los Angeles content division led by director Sara Tehrani and senior account director KatieJo Ash.

Conklin and Tobin both join DDA from 42West. Conklin was an account director in the Entertainment Marketing Division for the past eight years, where she implemented publicity campaigns in support of series and films including “The Boys,” “The Conners,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Drive-Away Dolls,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Wicked Little Letters,” as well as recent film festival breakout titles “It’s What’s Inside” and “Bob Trevino Likes It.” Tobin was an account executive in the same department for five years.

“Katie’s breadth of knowledge and experience coupled with her passion for cinematic storytelling, equips her to build and lead a team on the East Coast with Madison,” DDA partner Dana Archer said in a statement on behalf of the board. “It’s the perfect complement to our existing practices in Los Angeles and London and positions DDA as the premiere global agency choice for studios, streamers and independents.”

DDA New York launched in May with the hire of Dan Salerno who serves as the senior director of strategy and operations and consultant Rachel Effendy, who started the boutique agency StrawberryWasabi. They were recently joined by Paige Gurski who joins from Wieden+Kennedy and has been hired as a creative lead, copy where she will help develop and execute concepts and lead creative campaigns from start to finish.

Variety first reported the news.