Keith David Joins Vince Vaughn in ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’ as Villain | Exclusive

James Marsden, Jimmy Tatro and Eiza González also star in the movie written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski

“Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice,” the upcoming action-comedy from writer/director BenDavid Grabinski, has found its baddie in legendary actor Keith David.

David, whose credits include everything from John Carpenter’s “They Live” to Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” joins a stacked ensemble cast led by Vince Vaughn that also includes James Marsden, Jimmy Tatro and Eiza González.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it has previously been described as a buddy action-comedy. The project hails from 20th Century, which landed the project after a heated bidding war with multiple interested parties.

David has been working in Hollywood since the early 1980s. His first big movie role was in John Carpenter’s immortal “The Thing” in 1982. Speaking to his versatility, starting the following year, he had a recurring role on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” as Keith David the Handyman. He also appeared in Oliver Stone’s “Platoon,” Steven Spielberg’s “Always,” Clint Eastwood’s “Bird” and, of course, Rowdy Herrington’s “Road House.”

Since then, he has worked consistently in both film and television, in live-action performances and voice work. Every time David pops up, it’s utterly magic. It doesn’t matter the amount of screen time he has; he always steals the show. Just think of him in Sam Raimi’s “The Quick and the Dead,” Darren Aronofsky’s “Requiem for a Dream” or Michael Bay’s “Armageddon.” Or his voice work in Disney’s “Hercules,” Henry Selick’s “Coraline” or on television in “Rick and Morty,” “Amphibia,” “Gargoyles” and “Star vs. the Forces of Evil.” More recently, he appeared in Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

Grabinski is, of course, coming off of the celebrated Netflix animated series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” which he co-created and cowrote with original comic book creator Bryan Lee O’Malley. He previously wrote and directed the independent feature “Happily” and developed the “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” reboot series for Nickelodeon.

