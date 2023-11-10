Keke Palmer was temporarily granted sole physical and legal custody of her eight-month-old son, Leodis, on Friday after filing a restraining order Thursday against partner Darius Jackson, citing domestic abuse.

The Los Angeles County judge granted a temporary restraining order in response to the emergency filing, stipulating that Jackson must stay at least 100 yards away from Palmer and their son as well as his schooling and childcare. According to People, the order also stated that Jackson is not allowed to have visitation with his son. A hearing has been set for Dec. 5 to assess further action after the temporary arrangement.

In the paperwork, Palmer said she ended her relationship with Jackson in early October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse [he] inflicted.”

Jackson tweeted a photo of him holding Leodis on X Thursday night, captioned “I love you, son. See you soon.”

The “Nope” actress sought the protective measure after an alleged incident on Nov. 5 when Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent.” He also allegedly “threatened” Palmer, who claimed he began “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.” Palmer said she had security footage of the encounter.

Palmer also listed other violent behavior that Jackson allegedly participated in like “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment and other physical and emotional abuse.”

In July, Jackson criticized Palmer for wearing a black bodysuit under a partially sheer dress to an Usher Las Vegas Residency concert. The backlash against him was swift, and he later deleted his social media accounts, but not before defending himself.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family and my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”