Keke Palmer’s KeyTV Network rolled out its new programming slate for the year’s fourth quarter, which features new documentary “The Making of KeyTV” coming this Friday and the return of the network’s talk series “Make it Make Sense: Live.” The documentary centers around the creation of the network, which is carried on YouTube and Facebook.

To close out the year, KeyTV is offering up a fresh lineup of content that also includes short thriller film “Blu Forest,” its podcast “Live or Die” and series “The Psychological Evolution of Fckboys.”

“We started having a lot of ideas, and we just said, ‘We’re going to do it on our own.’ And I said, ‘I’m willing to invest.’ I said, ‘I’m willing to invest for this idea and concept,” Palmer says to business partner Lenoria Addison in the trailer for the documentary. “We need to look at that message, that email, that day — when we said that, because that’s when KeyTV was born.”

The video clip also shows the network’s slate of content, along with messages from the network’s creative talent.

“Somebody like Keke Palmer, who has had 20 years in the business to be able to extend a hand to young writers, young directors, young producers, young actors,” a KeyTV creator says, describing the actress/singer. “It’s an amazing thing, and I think that’s what keys to the culture is. It’s just elevating the next, and not just looking out for yourself but looking for the next up-and-coming as well.”

The documentary’s description promises a behind-the-scenes look at KeyTV:

“From the beginning conversations about the brand, to following founder Keke Palmer’s ultimate vision, audiences will see the genesis of the digital network from the start. We’ll meet the creators and crews behind your favorite KeyTV productions, and hear directly from them about being a part of such a culture-shifting brand. Audiences will also get an exclusive sneak peak at several series that are coming soon, from comedy and horror to a holiday variety show. Stay tuned for the premiere of The Making of KeyTV documentary on Friday, November 3rd.”

KeyTV will also welcome back its viral chat series “Make it Make Sense: Live,” which is hosted by internet creatives Bryce Xavier, Ruba Wilson, Maura Chanz and Karmyn Moton.

“Celebrating the one-year anniversary of KeyTV is a dream come true and the culmination of a vision that I’ve had for a long time,” Palmer shared in a statement to TheWrap. “Developing creators of color is the mission behind this network, and with nearly 1 million YouTube subscribers in our first year, it’s clear that audiences want this content, because we deserve to see ourselves and create more access to opportunities where there traditionally hasn’t been.”

KeyTV’s “spine-tingling” short “Blu Forest” landed on the platform Monday. The movie follows a group of friends who decide to escape their daily lives by heading to an old cabin with a haunted past. As the night unfolds, the group shares ghostly stories. But they eventually realize their tall-tales are more real than they had thought, sending their trip for a terrifying turn.

The film was written by Antwan Lashe and developed by Palmer. The cast includes Timothy Morris Richardson, Darius Daulton, Bree Webber and Isabelle Hahn.

The new programming comes as the network marks its one-year anniversary.

“We’ve learned so much in the past year, and have big plans to grow this community both online and in real life,” Palmer said in her statement to TheWrap. “I’m thrilled to continue to expand across genres and platforms, and share this new slate of projects that span comedy, horror, documentaries and more to end the year on a true high note. Get ready, there’s more KeyTV coming!”