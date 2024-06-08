Kendrick Lamar surprised this year’s graduates of Compton College when he showed up to deliver an unannounced commencement speech Saturday. Lamar, who was raised in the city, emphasized how proud he was of both his hometown and the graduates, telling them, “We still growing day by day, brick by brick, making sure that we develop not only in the physical form, but in the spiritual as well.”

“So seeing y’all out here is not only representation of the world, but it’s a representation of me,” he continued. “And when I walk out in the cities and these countries, I could be proud to say, this is where I’m from.”

The city is home to “some of the most incredible individuals, creators, intellectuals, talent,” he added.

Later in his speech, Lamar told the graduates that not only do they “have what it takes,” they have something even more important: the heart to get things done. “Y’all have the courage to be independent thinkers,” he said. “Independent thinkers. It’s nothing more valuable than that. Y’all can go out here and tell and express your thoughts and say it with conviction and passion and stand on it and be unapologetic about it.”

The “Not Like Us” rapper also reminded the students that their degree from Compton College is “just as big as any degree,” no matter what other school it could come from. “I don’t care what school, I don’t care what institution,” he said. “Compton College, this Compton degree is just as big.”

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s commencement speech at Compton College in the video above.