Kevin Hart called and hung up on J.K. Simmons just to prove to Seth Meyers that he’d worked with the “Red One” star before.

In the “Late Night” host’s bar-themed segment, “Seth & Kevin Go Day Drinking,” Meyers told Hart that he’d show the comedian a series of actors and Hart would have to share if he’d worked with them or not.

Given that Hart has been in “over 100 projects” (Meyers joked their computers crashed after pulling up the actor’s IMDb page), the host went through several Hollywood stars, including Denzel Washington, Jennifer Aniston and Luke Wilson until he finally pulled up an image of J.K. Simmons.

Before misidentifying him as Richard Jenkins, who was shown next to Simmons’ photo, Hart said he’s certain he and Simmons shared a set together, but it was for a movie that’s yet to come or be announced yet — a sequel to his “Die Hart” series.

Watch the full segment below:

“‘Die Hart’! Me and J.K. did ‘Die Hart 3’ recently,” Hart exclaimed, believing to have answered correctly.

“You didn’t work with either of them,” Meyers said of both actors.

“I did! ‘Die Hart 3’! You want to bet!?” Hart sparred.

“OK, by the way, I’ll bet you! And guess what? Guess what the bet is. If you’re right, I’m going to f—g kill one of the writers. Double check it!” Meyers snapped back.

“OK, I’ll make a hard bet,” Hart hollered. “Me and J.K. Simmons just did ‘Die Hart 3.’ The trilogy.”

“Wait, did it come out?” Meyers questioned.

“That’s not what you asked me,” Hart said.

“I’m about to call J.K.,” Hart later said. “All right, you ready for this? This is going to be a quick call. I don’t want to be long in production. Let’s get it out the way. All right … J.K.”

After panning over to the production crew for a fact-check, Hart finally dialed Simmons up.

“What up?” Simmons is heard saying over the phone.

“I’ll call you back,” Hart said, quickly ending the call.

The set all shared a laugh.

“I mean, you would not do that to someone you hadn’t worked with,” Meyers said.

“Would I do that to anybody besides J.K.? Goodness gracious,” Hart said. “Only reason I’m going to drink to that is because hard work taste different. And boy, oh boy, are you working hard. And your journey to get here is what I’m celebrating. Good for you, Seth.”

Watch the full drinking segment in the video above.