Shirley Douglas, Mother of Kiefer Sutherland, Dies at 86

Shirley Douglas, the mother of actor Kiefer Sutherland, passed away on Sunday morning, the actor announced. She was 86.

Sutherland said Douglas died from complications surrounding pneumonia, adding her death was “not related to COVID19.”

“My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life,” he wrote. “Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming. To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe.”

Douglas married actor Donald Sutherland in 1965 and the pair later divorced in 1971.

She had a small film career of her own, appearing in the 1962 Stanley Kubrick-directed film “Lolita” and David Cronenberg’s 1988 film “Dead Ringers.” She had a few TV roles as well, including an arc as Professor Dunwoody on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”