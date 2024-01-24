“Killers of the Flower Moon” is back.

The film, which launched theatrically last fall and is currently streaming on Apple TV+ (and is also available digitally), just racked up 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Actress (Lily Gladstone) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), will return to theaters starting this Friday, January 26. The release is once again in partnership with Paramount Pictures, with the film screening in more than 1,000 theaters globally.

Based on David Grann’s best-selling nonfiction book and adapted by Scorsese and Eric Roth, “Killers of the Flower Moon” charts the Reign of Terror – a period of time when the Osage Nation was under attack after it was discovered that the land they were given by the government was rich with oil. Leonardo DiCaprio plays a man recruited by his uncle (De Niro) to marry an indigenous woman (Gladstone) in an attempt to gain her headrights. What makes the story more complicated is that he is actually in love with her. Jesse Plemmons plays the FBI agent sent to investigate the murders.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was also nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography.

If you didn’t see it on the big screen or were worried about its epic, 206-minute runtime, this is the time to watch “Killers of the Flower Moon.” It’s certainly benefits from the size of the screen and should be required viewing in the lead up to the Academy Awards in March.