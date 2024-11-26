Kim Dotcom Suffers ‘Serious Stroke’ Amid Legal Battle to Prevent US Extradition

Kim Dotcom, the controversial internet entrepreneur whose Megaupload website was once a treasure trove of illegally uploaded songs, television and movies, has apparently suffered a stroke.

Dotcom has long been fighting deportation from New Zealand to the United States over copyright infringement accusations. His X social media account announced his medical condition on Monday.

UPDATE: I am recovering from a serious stroke. I have the best health professionals helping me to make a recovery. I will be back as soon as I can. Please be patient and pray for my family and I. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 25, 2024

“I have the best health professionals helping me to make a recovery. I will be back as soon as I can. Please be patient and pray for my family and I,” the post said. Dotcom’s lawyer, Ira Rothken, confirmed to Associated Press that the post was accurate, but did not say who wrote it or provide other details.

The U.S. government has been attempting to extradite Dotcom on charges of copyright infringement, money laundering and racketeering. In August, New Zealand’s justice minister agreed to send him to the U.S., but no date was set for the transport. His lawyer indicated a challenge to the justice minister’s order was underway.

The Megaupload site once was the world’s largest file-sharing outlet. It was shut down in 2012, but not before prosecutors contend it earned at least $175 million and called it the purveyor of the largest criminal copyright case in U.S. history. The Dotcom mansion in Auckland was the scene of a dramatic raid by law enforcement that preceded the Megaupload closing.

Dotcom has also veered into controversy over his politics. His X account promotes antisemitic discussions and conspiracy theories.

“I love New Zealand. I’m not leaving,” Dotcom wrote on X in August after the justice minister decided to allow U.S. extradition.

Two of Dotcom’s former business partners pled guilty to the charges they faced and served time in a New Zealand jail. An extradition bid against another partner was ended when he died of cancer.