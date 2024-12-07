Oprah Winfrey’s Go-To Reality TV Producer Carlos King Says a Show’s Success ‘Lives and Dies’ by Its Cast

Office With a View: The longtime EP shares how he went from “Real Housewives” to launching his own production company, Kingdom Reign Entertainment

Carlos King (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and Kingdom Reign Entertainment founder and CEO Carlos King wears it comfortably cocked to the side. The thrown he sits upon is one he built himself with more than a decade’s worth of experience producing reality TV. And after crafting Bravo’s first most-watched “Real Housewives” franchise with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 6 while also making history as the show’s first Black, male EP, he quickly became known as the “King of Reality TV.”

Now the go-to reality TV producer for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN, he’s behind several of the network’s hit docu-soaps, including the “Love & Marriage” franchise and “Belle Collective.”

