Kristen Bell Donates $100,000 to Pay Off Strangers’ Medical Bills

Kristen Bell teamed up with social media star Quentin Quarantino to raise more than $100,000 to help pay off people’s medical bills.

Quarantino (whose real name is Tommy Marcus) posted details of the charity campaign on Instagram, sharing that the process involved selecting one health-related GoFundMe page per day for a week. Each day, people could donate to each fundraiser and once it reached half of its set goal, Bell would “close it out.””

“The next one needs around $50K raised, so once it hits $25K from followers, you donate $25K and we move on to the next one?” Marcus suggested in a DM to the “Nobody Wants This” star.

Bell responded, “YES!! TOMMY LETS DO IT! We need to do more things like this, the world needs it.”

Among Bell’s donations were $20,932 to third grader Mia, who has leukemia, and $24,182 to a man named Murilo who is also battling leukemia. The actress also shared links to their GoFundMe pages on her Instagram.

Marcus said that the goal of $50,000 for “Mia’s Fight Against Leukemia” was met — and exceeded — in just 20 minutes. “Well, everyone, I knew this was going to explode, but I truly did not think it was going to happen so fast,” he wrote on Instagram. The full amount raised, he wrote, was $53,056.

He summed up the campaign as “some of the most important and impactful work we’ve ever done.” In an Instagram Story on Monday, he wrote, “Thank you @kristenanniebell for listening to my idea, deciding to be the catalyst to help these [people] get to where they need to be, and for helping us start this movement.

“I know that on a certain level it sucks that we have to do this,” he continued. “We should not have to raise and give money in order for Americans to receive life saving medical treatment, but sadly, this is the reality. We can’t let people do this on their own when so many of us can help. Until we can change the system, this is the reality. And we can be the helpers. And luckily, we also have so many people, like Kristen, and all of YOU who are willing to lend their hand in such an incredibly generous way.”

Bell’s “Nobody Wants This,” the hit Netflix rom-com series co-starring Adam Brody, was recently renewed for Season 2.