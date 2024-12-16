Kristen Bell to Host 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Actress and producer Kristen Bell will host the upcoming SAG Awards, honoring the best in acting, the organization announced on Monday.

The star of “Nobody Wants This,” “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars,” Bell is returning to host for her second time, after taking the helm in 2018 when she was the first-ever host. The show is often run without a host — Megan Mullally (in 2019) and Idris Elba (in 2024) are the only other emcees in the ceremony’s 31-year history.

“Kristen Bell’s wit, warmth and charm makes her the perfect fit for our show — a night celebrating actors and the outstanding performances of the year,” SAG Awards executive producer Jon Brockett said in a Monday statement.” Plus, everybody wants this.”

“Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year” Bell added. “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best… celebrating ourselves.”

Bell’s credits include leading roles in the comedy film “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” the animated children’s series “Do, Re & Mi,” and the couponing adventure “Queenpins.” Her other film credits include “Bad Moms,” “Like Father,” “The Lifeguard,” “The Boss,” “You Again,” “Burlesque,” “When in Rome,” “Couples Retreat,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and voice roles in “Frozen” and its sequel. On television, she’s appeared in “Parks & Recreation,” “Unsupervised,” “Deadwood,” “Heroes,” and “Party Down.”

As previously announced, legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Silent House Productions will return to produce the 31st annual ceremony. Jon Brockett, along with Silent House Productions’ Emmy winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn, will serve as executive producers.

Nominees will be announced on Jan. 8, 2025. The 31st Annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix, on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.