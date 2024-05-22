Production has begun on Kurt Sutter’s new project, a Western drama for Netflix by the name of “The Abandons.”

Filming for Season 1 is taking place in Calgary. The upcoming series will be produced under the creator’s SutterInk banner.

“I am fascinated by the metamorphosis of good into evil. What must transpire to drive the morally sound to become the dangerously corrupt,” Sutter said in a statement given to Tudum. “‘The Abandons’ explores those complex compromises through the most powerful human instinct — the love and protection of mothers.”

The drama follows a group of diverse, outlier families as they pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon. But as they try to build better lives for themselves, a corrupt force of wealth and power tries to force them out. “These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back,” a logline for the series reads. In the process, the concept of “justice” is pushed past the boundaries of the law.

The series will star Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson as well as Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, Natalia del Riego, Lucas Till, Aisling Franciosi, Toby Hemingway, Michael Greyeyes, Ryan Hurst, Katelyn Wells, Clayton Cardenas, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Brían F. O’Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Patton Oswalt, Michael Ornstein, Jonathan Koensgen, Jack Doolan, Michiel Huisman, Haig Sutherland and Sarah White.

Sutter serves as the series’ showrunner as well as its executive producer. Other executive producers include Stephen Surjik, Otto Bathurst, Emmy Grinwis and Jon Paré. Robert Askins serves as a co-executive producer.

Sutter is best known for creating the FX biker gang hit, “Sons of Anarchy,” which ran for seven seasons. He also co-created its spinoff “Mayans M.C.” alongside Elgin James, which ran for five seasons. “The Abandons” marks one of two projects the creator has with Netflix along with the upcoming horror movie “This Beast.”