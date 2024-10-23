Meltdown at the LA Times: Billionaire Owner Denies Presidential Endorsement, Top Editor Resigns

Newsroom staffers were embarrassed, while subscribers canceled in protest, as Editorials Editor Mariel Garza stepped down

Sharon Waxman
and
Kamala Trump Patrick Image v4
Credit: Christopher Smith for TheWrap

The Los Angeles Times was engulfed in turmoil two weeks ahead of the presidential election on Wednesday when Editorials Editor Mariel Garza resigned “immediately” after she said owner Patrick Soon-Shiong vetoed a decision by the newspaper to endorse Kamala Harris for president. 

It was the first time in more than a century that the paper had elected not to endorse a presidential candidate. 

The firestorm pulled in billionaire Soon-Shiong, billionaire Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk and the entire newsroom of the L.A. Times, still one of the country’s largest newspapers, And it brought the stakes of the November election into sharp relief. 

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

