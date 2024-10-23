Meltdown at the LA Times: Billionaire Owner Denies Presidential Endorsement, Top Editor Resigns

The Los Angeles Times was engulfed in turmoil two weeks ahead of the presidential election on Wednesday when Editorials Editor Mariel Garza resigned “immediately” after she said owner Patrick Soon-Shiong vetoed a decision by the newspaper to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

It was the first time in more than a century that the paper had elected not to endorse a presidential candidate.

The firestorm pulled in billionaire Soon-Shiong, billionaire Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk and the entire newsroom of the L.A. Times, still one of the country’s largest newspapers, And it brought the stakes of the November election into sharp relief.