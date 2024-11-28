5 More Lacey Chabert Christmas Movies to Keep the Holiday Magic Alive After ‘Hot Frosty’

Netflix’s “Hot Frosty” has become a bit of a sensation since it debuted on the streamer in early November, topping the Netflix charts, going viral and even getting a Ryan Reynolds parody, thanks to its bonkers Christmas charm — and the charms of its leading actress, Lacey Chabert.

Best known for playing the iconic and “so fetch” Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls,” Chabert’s previous credits also include “Party of Five,” “Lost in Space,” voice roles in “The Wild Thornberrys” and “Young Justice,” and earning the title “Queen of Hallmark” for the 30+ Hallmark movies she’s made over the years.

What’s more, Chabert has become a holiday staple, so if you’re looking for more Lacey Chabert Christmas movies to watch after “Hot Frosty,” there are plenty to choose from. Some might say a daunting amount if you’re a Hallmark newbie — not to worry, we’ve gone through to curate a selection of the must-watch favorites. Here are five of the best and where you can watch them right now.