5 More Lacey Chabert Christmas Movies to Keep the Holiday Magic Alive After ‘Hot Frosty’

Netflix’s “Hot Frosty” has become a bit of a sensation since it debuted on the streamer in early November, topping the Netflix charts, going viral and even getting a Ryan Reynolds parody, thanks to its bonkers Christmas charm — and the charms of its leading actress, Lacey Chabert.
Best known for playing the iconic and “so fetch” Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls,” Chabert’s previous credits also include “Party of Five,” “Lost in Space,” voice roles in “The Wild Thornberrys” and “Young Justice,” and earning the title “Queen of Hallmark” for the 30+ Hallmark movies she’s made over the years.
What’s more, Chabert has become a holiday staple, so if you’re looking for more Lacey Chabert Christmas movies to watch after “Hot Frosty,” there are plenty to choose from. Some might say a daunting amount if you’re a Hallmark newbie — not to worry, we’ve gone through to curate a selection of the must-watch favorites. Here are five of the best and where you can watch them right now.
‘Christmas Waltz’ (2020)
Streaming On: Hallmark+
A recent fan favorite, “Christmas Waltz” pairs Chabert with Hallmark’s resident groover, Will Kemp; a professional dancer turned Hallmark hunk, who plays the dance instructor that heals the heart of Chabert’s Type A corporate powerhouse after her dream Christmas wedding is called off. If you were drawn to the super-sweet dynamic between Chabert and Dustin Milligan in “Hot Frosty,” this one is a perfect pick. Chabert and Kemp have such good chemistry, they’ve starred in three Hallmark films together, and their dynamic in “Christmas Waltz” is cute to boot with a bit of silliness “Hot Frosty” fans should enjoy.
‘Haul Out the Holly’ (2023)
Streaming On: Netflix and Hallmark+
If you’re looking to match the kookiness of “Hot Frosty,” I’m afraid you’re out of luck, because that’s a one of a kind, but the 2022 Christmas comedy “Haul Out the Holly” has its own unhinged energy. Chabert starts as Emily, who makes a holiday trip back home to visit her parents only to discover they’re leaving for vacation — and leaving it up to her to deliver the extravagant holiday decorations their Christmas-crazed cul de sac requires. Chabert fights and flirts with the pedantic, slightly deranged HOA president — a testament to Chabert’s charm and Wes Brown’s talents as one of Hallmark’s go-to leading men that the romance works at all.
The silliest of Chabert’s Christmas movies before “Hot Frosty,” this is where I’d start if I was looking for something similar, and bonus, it’s got a sequel, “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.” Both movies are streaming on Netflix right now.
‘A Royal Christmas’ (2014)
Streaming On: Hallmark+
The royal Christmas romance genre has positively exploded in recent years, but naturally, the Queen of Hallmark was ahead of the curve a decade ago with “A Royal Romance.” Chabert plays an all-American tailor happy to take up the family business, who happens to have fallen in love with a prince. When the pair returns to his home castle for Christmas, she butts heads with his traditional, elitist Queen Mother (played by the great Jane Seymour) and bonds with the royal staff. Netflix is no stranger to the royalty romance with their “A Christmas Prince” and “The Princess Switch” franchises, so if you’re looking to dive into the Hallmark side of things, this one is a natural transition.
‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ (2023)
Streaming On: Netflix and Hallmark+
If you’re loving the destination U.K. vibes, but don’t like all that royal drama, “A Merry Scottish Christmas” might fit the bill for a feel-good Christmas watch. Chabert reunites with her “Party of Five” co-star Scott Wolf, once again as siblings. Chabert and Wolf here play an estranged brother and sister pair, who travel to Scotland to visit their mother and dig up some family secrets along the way. Naturally, Chabert also sparks up a connection with a charming local Scotsman. It’s all rather sweet with a bonus bit of nostalgia for folks who grew up watching the duo on TV, and the sibling focus gives it a refreshing change of pace if you’ve seen one too many romance-centric Hallmark Christmas movies at this point.
‘Winter in Vail’ (2020)
Streaming On: Hallmark+
Want to feel like you just stepped into a wintery snow globe? Meet Hallmark’s “Winter in Vail.” Set in the gorgeous ski resort town of Vail, Colorado, the 2020 holiday film stars Chabert as a woman who inherits a home there (talk about a Christmas fantasy) and connects with a handsome local (Tyler Hynes), who helps her put on a Strudelfest. This one has more majestic alpine scenery, strudel baking and wintery luxury than outright Christmas vibes, which makes it a great early-season pick for anyone who’s not ready to make the full Christmas pivot yet.
Wildcard Bonus: ‘Black Christmas’ (2006)
Streaming On: FuboTV and Paramount+ With Showtime
Not in the mood for a Christmas rom-com? Well, we’ve got one more option for you then — the early-aughts remake of Bob Clark’s seminal slasher film “Black Christmas.” Just be warned, this adaptation is campy as could be and was widely panned upon release, though it has its defenders now (including yours truly), and Chabert has a fairly minor role.