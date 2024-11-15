‘Hot Frosty’: How That Meta ‘Mean Girls’ Joke Made It Into the Movie | Video

The Netflix Christmas Universe (or NCU, as we like to call it) is coming together, with five new offerings this year almost all having a connection to another Christmas film on the streamer. But “Hot Frosty” also has a very explicit reference to “Mean Girls” — and it’s made by none other than Gretchen Wieners herself.

Now streaming, “Hot Frosty” tells the story of a woman who unwittingly brings a very handsome snowman — the title really is self-explanatory here — to life with a magic scarf and falls in love with him, all while navigating the grief of losing her husband to cancer.

That woman is played by Lacey Chabert who, of course, starred in the 2004 film as Gretchen Wieners. And early on in the film, Kathy comes into her living room to find Jack (Dustin Milligan) watching Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas,” which just so happens to star Lindsay Lohan. (So, now we know these two movies aren’t in the same universe).

Looking at the screen, Kathy says “That is so funny. That looks just like a girl I went to high school with.”

It’s a moment that fans of the film certainly won’t miss, and yes, it delighted Chabert just as much. In fact, she still giggles just talking about it.

“It actually wasn’t in the script when I first read it,” she told TheWrap. “It was something that came along I think a few days before we started filming. And they were like ‘Do you like this idea?’ And I was like ‘Aw I love it, it’s a perfect idea.’”

“You know, Lindsay and I have known each other since we were little kids, as kid actors in the city, doing commercials together, and auditioning,” she continued. “And I’m just so happy that our paths continue to cross, it means a lot to me to be able to share this moment.”

Of course, it’s not the first reunion the two actresses have had. Last year, they teamed up with other “Mean Girls” cast members, including Amanda Seyfried for a Walmart holiday ad campaign.

“Hot Frosty” is now streaming on Netflix.