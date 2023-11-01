The original Plastics have returned, and yes, Gretchen Wieners is still trying – and failing – to make “fetch” happen. But this time, the Northshore High crew is together for Walmart’s Black Friday deals.

After photos leaked online of Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunited in pink, many speculated that it might be for Paramount’s upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical. But it was revealed on Wednesday morning that the ladies, along with more of their original “Mean Girls” costars, reunited for a new commercial.

“At North Shore, some things never change,” Lindsay Lohan’s voiceover says, as a new generation of girls strut in. “On Wednesdays, we still wear pink.”

As it turns out, those new mean girls are Gretchen Wieners’ daughter and her friends, as Gretchen herself (Chabert) pulls up and tells her to “Get in sweetie, we’re going deal shopping!”

From there, we check in on even more of the OG crew. Karen (Seyfried) is still a broadcaster, and still trying to catch footballs with her whole chest. As she does her weathercast — “There’s a 30% chance that’s it’s already Wednesday!” — we see Kevin Gnapoor (Rajiv Surendra) watching at home with his son, Kevin Jr.

Cady (Lohan) is now the guidance counselor at North Shore, while Damian (Daniel Franzese) helps out in the theater department, running lights for the winter talent show.

Sadly, there are a few people missing, including Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) and Regina George (Rachel McAdams), but for the most part, the entire crew is back together. And, for those who are missing, there are plenty of references and easter eggs from the original to make up for it.

You can watch the full video for Walmart above.