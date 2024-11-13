‘Hot Frosty’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Netflix’s Christmas Movie?

Netflix’s next Christmas movie offering of 2024 has arrived, and it might make you melt. Or it might heat you up. Or … both?
“Hot Frosty” is now streaming, following the love story of Kathy and Jack. Their meet cute? Kathy unintentionally brings Jack to life with a magic scarf — because he’s a snowman. Yes, seriously. They spend the movie navigating his secret, all while he attempts to not melt into a literal puddle. Again, seriously.
That said, it’s pretty delightful, and it definitely has a pretty stacked cast. Here are the major players you’ll recognize.
Kathy (Lacey Chabert)
Kathy is the woman who unwittingly brings Jack the snowman to life, via a magic scarf. She’s played by Lacey Chabert and, odds are, you know her from one of the many Christmas movies she’s done over the years. Then again, you might recognize her more immediately as Gretchen Weiners from “Mean Girls.”
Jack (Dustin Milligan)
Jack is the snowman who comes to life, immediately charming everyone around him. He’s played by Dustin Milligan, who you might know from “Schitt’s Creek” or “Rutherford Falls.” He also starred opposite Kristen Bell in “The People We Hate at the Wedding.”
Sheriff Nate (Craig Robinson)
Sheriff Nate is a little over-eager about his job, to say the least. He’s played by Craig Robinson, who you’ll likely recognize as Darryl from “The Office,” or possibly as Doug Judy from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Deputy Sheriff Ed (Joe Lo Truglio)
There’s something comforting about seeing Joe Lo Truglio back in a police uniform again, isn’t there? He plays Ed, the deputy sheriff. He previously played Charles Boyle in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and has starred in films including “Role Models,” “Superbad” and more.
Dottie (Katy Mixon Greer)
Dottie is the doctor Kathy immediately takes Jack to go see, who is more than happy to house him for a while. She’s played by “American Housewife” star Katy Mixon Greer, who also appears in the film “Four Christmases.”
Mel (Sherry Miller)
Mel is the kind woman who gives Kathy the scarf that eventually brings Jack to life. She’s played by Sherry Miller, who starred in “The Virgin Suicides,” “Queer as Folk” and more.