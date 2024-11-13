‘Hot Frosty’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Netflix’s Christmas Movie?

Netflix’s next Christmas movie offering of 2024 has arrived, and it might make you melt. Or it might heat you up. Or … both?

“Hot Frosty” is now streaming, following the love story of Kathy and Jack. Their meet cute? Kathy unintentionally brings Jack to life with a magic scarf — because he’s a snowman. Yes, seriously. They spend the movie navigating his secret, all while he attempts to not melt into a literal puddle. Again, seriously.

That said, it’s pretty delightful, and it definitely has a pretty stacked cast. Here are the major players you’ll recognize.