Holiday Romcoms ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ and ‘Hot Frosty’ Dominate Netflix’s Most-Watched Movie List

Holiday romcoms “The Merry Gentlemen” and “Hot Frosty” dominated Netflix’s list of most-watched movies this week.

“The Merry Gentlemen,” which stars Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson, debuted as the No. 1 most-watched movie during the week of Nov. 18 with 14.7 million views, while Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan-led “Hot Frosty” took second place with 12.7 million views in its second week on the streamer. Christina Milian’s “Meet Me Next Christmas” slid down to the No. 7 spot on the English movies list with 5.9 million views in its third week after coming in second place last week.

“Spellbound” took the third spot on the most-watched movies list with 8.5 million views, surpassing “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which took the No. 4 spot with 7.8 million views, as well as “Ready or Not,” which took fifth place with 7.5 million views after a resurgence that took the 2019 horror-comedy into the streamer’s top 10 movies for the second week in a row.

On the TV front, Ted Danson’s “A Man on the Inside” debuted to 6.9 million views during the week of Nov. 18, ranking as Netflix’s most-watched English TV show of the week.

“Arcane” Season 2 trailed behind “A Man on the Inside” with 6.4 million views in its third week in the top 10, while “Cobra Kai” Season 6 took third place with 5.7 million views and “Outer Banks” Season 4 took fourth place on the list with 2.7 million views. “Arcane” Season 1 also made it into the top 10 with 2.2 million views in the No. 5 spot, ahead of new arrival “Our Oceans,” which is narrated by former President Barack Obama and took the No. 6 spot with 2.1 million views.

After the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight broke records as the most-streamed global sporting event ever, the boxing event grew its audience enough to crack the top 10 TV list for the week. The fight, which scored 46.6 million views last week as Netflix’s most-watched program, added 1.8 million views this week, coming in at the No. 9 spot on the list.