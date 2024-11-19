‘Hot Frosty’ Debuts as Netflix’s Most-Watched Movie of the Week With 16 Million Views

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight scored 46.6 million views, ranking as the streamer’s most-watched title

Hot Frosty
"Hot Frosty" (Credit: Netflix)

Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan-led “Hot Frosty” debuted as Netflix’s most-watched movie of the week.

The holiday flick brought in 16 million views from its Nov. 13 release through Sunday, Nov. 19, ranking as the top title on Netflix’s most-watched movie list for the week of Nov. 11. That viewership paled in comparison to the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, though, which brought in a whopping 46.6 million views, ranking as the most-watched title of the week.

The 46.6 million views includes both the main Tyson-Paul fight, as well as the three other fights that transpired before they entered the ring — Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos and Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes. From the opening to closing bell of the Tyson-Paul fight, an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of 108 million viewers tuned in live globally, making it the No. 1 TV show for the week.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (Credit: Netflix)
“Arcane” Season 2 was the week’s No. 2 most-watched TV program with 7.4 million views, narrowly outpacing “Cobra Kai” Season 6, which also brought in 7.4 million views in the No. 3 spot on the most-watched TV list. “Outer Banks” Season 4 came next with 6.1 million views in its sixth week on the list, while the Tyson-Paul fight boosted “Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson” to the No. 5 spot with 4.8 million views.

“The Diplomat” Season 2 scored 3.3 million views in its third week on the list, ranking as the No. 6 most-watched show of the week, ahead of “Investigation Alien,” which brought in 3 million views in seventh place on the list.

“Hot Frosty” wasn’t the only holiday movie to dominate viewership during the week, with Christina Milian-led “Meet Me Next Christmas” taking the No. 2 spot on the most-watched movie list with 11.8 million views after first debuting on Nov. 6. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” came in third place with 7 million views, while “Alita: Battle Angel” took fourth place with 6.2 million views and “Focus” took fifth place with 5.4 million views.

