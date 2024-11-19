‘Hot Frosty’ Debuts as Netflix’s Most-Watched Movie of the Week With 16 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan-led “Hot Frosty” debuted as Netflix’s most-watched movie of the week.

The holiday flick brought in 16 million views from its Nov. 13 release through Sunday, Nov. 19, ranking as the top title on Netflix’s most-watched movie list for the week of Nov. 11. That viewership paled in comparison to the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, though, which brought in a whopping 46.6 million views, ranking as the most-watched title of the week.

The 46.6 million views includes both the main Tyson-Paul fight, as well as the three other fights that transpired before they entered the ring — Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos and Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes. From the opening to closing bell of the Tyson-Paul fight, an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of 108 million viewers tuned in live globally, making it the No. 1 TV show for the week.

“Arcane” Season 2 was the week’s No. 2 most-watched TV program with 7.4 million views, narrowly outpacing “Cobra Kai” Season 6, which also brought in 7.4 million views in the No. 3 spot on the most-watched TV list. “Outer Banks” Season 4 came next with 6.1 million views in its sixth week on the list, while the Tyson-Paul fight boosted “Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson” to the No. 5 spot with 4.8 million views.

“The Diplomat” Season 2 scored 3.3 million views in its third week on the list, ranking as the No. 6 most-watched show of the week, ahead of “Investigation Alien,” which brought in 3 million views in seventh place on the list.

“Hot Frosty” wasn’t the only holiday movie to dominate viewership during the week, with Christina Milian-led “Meet Me Next Christmas” taking the No. 2 spot on the most-watched movie list with 11.8 million views after first debuting on Nov. 6. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” came in third place with 7 million views, while “Alita: Battle Angel” took fourth place with 6.2 million views and “Focus” took fifth place with 5.4 million views.