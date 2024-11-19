Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Scores Over 108 Million Viewers Worldwide, Netflix Says

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Netflix’s telecast of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match on Friday scored 108 million viewers worldwide, according to the streamer.

Friday’s bout, which also featured three other fights, became the most-streamed global sporting event ever, peaking at 65 million live concurrent streams, with 38 million concurrent streams in the U.S. alone. Between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET, the Paul-Tyson fight accounted for 56% of all U.S. TV viewing, according to TVision.

The match-up between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano averaged 74 million live viewers globally, becoming the most-watched professional women’s sporting event in U.S. history with an average minute audience (AMA) of 47 million.

After drawing in an AMA of 108 million viewers from the event’s opening to closing bell, viewership for the Paul-Tyson fight grew to reach an AMA of 125 million, according to live-plus-one-day figures.

The event, whose live stream was plagued by glitches for an undisclosed number of users as it streamed live, was the No. 1 most-watched title for Netflix for the week with 46.6 million views from Friday night through Sunday night. It also drew a large global audience, ranking as the No. 1 most-watched program in 78 countries — including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, South Africa and the U.K., while landing within the Top 10 in 91 countries for the week of Nov. 11-17.

The Paul-Tyson fight was also watched by more than 1 million viewers from over 6,000 bars and restaurants in the U.S., according to estimations from Joe Hand Promotions, setting a record for commercial distribution of a combat sports event.

The fight, which was produced by Most Valuable Promotions and EverWonder, was also buzzy across social media as it generated over 1.4 billion owned impression across Netflix’s global social channels. #PaulTyson was the No. 1 trending topic worldwide on X, with #Serrano coming in at No. 2.

The highly anticipated fight was won by Paul with unanimous decision after the full eight rounds.