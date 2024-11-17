Netflix Says Mike Tyson-Jake Paul was a “Huge Success” While Acknowledging Tech Issues

Netflix has acknowledged that not every viewer of its Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match had an optimal experience.

Many viewers had their screens freeze or endlessly buffer, with some crashes reported as well. The 60 million who tuned in were an all-time high for the service.

In a note to employees, Netflix Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone admitted that there were problems.

“This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers,” Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone wrote to employees, according to Bloomberg. “I’m sure many of you have seen the chatter in the press and on social media about the quality issues.

“We don’t want to dismiss the poor experience of some members, and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success.”

The next big Netflix live challenge arrives at Christmas, when the service hosts an NFL doubleheader featuring the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans.

“60 million households around the world tuned in live to watch Paul vs. Tyson! The boxing mega-event dominated social media, shattered records, and even had our buffering systems on the ropes,” Netflix wrote on X on Saturday.