Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul A Night Of Glitches Inside and Outside The Ring

Mike Tyson lost a unanimous decision in Friday’s boxing match against Jake Paul. But fans were mostly forgiving, lauding his courage to enter the ring at age 58.

The biggest loser on the night may have been Netflix, whose streaming, buffering and camera glitches were a technical knockout, frustrating fans trying to watch.

Still, the match drew 60,000 fans at the live event and countless millions watching around the world. If nothing else, it once again underlined the reasons that everyone slows down to view a highway wreck.

While no one expected the fight to be an artistic success, some claimed even that low bar wasn’t reached in the match.

In post-fight critiques of the actual fight, Earvin “Magic” Johnson was particularly brutal in his assessment, saying the match was “not great for boxing.”



Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight.



This fight tonight was not great for boxing. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 16, 2024

Pundit Piers Morgan Prime was a little more forgiving, allowing that it was amazing Tyson lasted to the end.

“@MikeTyson would have destroyed @jakepaul in 90 seconds,” Morgan posted. “A 58yr-old Tyson went 8 rounds against a much fitter and very capable boxer half his age. Mock him all you like, but Mike’s got the heart of a lion, balls of steel, and will always be an absolute legend.”

Prime @MikeTyson would have destroyed @jakepaul in 90 seconds. A 58yr-old Tyson went 8 rounds against a much fitter and very capable boxer half his age. Mock him all you like, but Mike’s got the heart of a lion, balls of steel, and will always be an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/VdfUtn7Org — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 16, 2024

Barstool Sports head Dave Portnoy took a more cynical approach to the spectacle.

Credit to Jake Paul + Mike Tyson for pulling off one of the great cons of century. I shoulda put 10 million on Jake. Not cause he's good but cause he fought a senior citizen. I would say everybody involved should be ashamed but I'd take the money it too if I could. #TysonPaul — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 16, 2024

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith put it all in perspective.

Love @MikeTyson. Always have, always will. But 58 is 58. Plus the legs just wasn’t there. Old is old. Thank God he didn’t get knocked out. Now it’s time for @jakepaul to get in the ring with a Top-10 fighter — or Hell, a Champion. No more BBall players, strikers from MMA, or old… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 16, 2024

