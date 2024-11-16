Netflix Shows Off Mike Tyson’s Butt in Pre-Jake Paul Fight Interview | Video

Ahead of Friday night’s boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul — live right now around the world on Netflix – former world champ Tyson gave a pre-fight interview in which he showed off more than his muscles.

As Tyson walked away, the camera kept on him, revealing he’d been speaking while wearing his jock strap. Which, of course, meant his butt cheeks were exposed to literally millions of people watching on Netflix.

But there’s no hard feelings. In fact, even Netflix thought it was fun, joking that the interview got a little “cheeky” afterward. See the clip below:

Rosie Perez, who is just one of the celebs providing color commentary for the fight, had this witty response to the incident: “We could’ve done without that butt shot.”

We love Rosie, but we respectfully disagree. Thanks Iron Mike!

The fight was originally scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Pacific but as of this writing it had only reached the point where the national anthem was performed. So… stay tuned to see who won!



