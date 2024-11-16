Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Breaks Netflix Viewership Record With 60 Million Households

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s boxing match brought in 60 million households around the world — a record-breaking night for Netflix, where the bout streamed. The fight peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, and the entire night produced the biggest boxing event outside of Las Vegas in United States history.

Joe Hand Promotions, a premium live sports and entertainment programmer for the out-of-home market, also distributed last night’s event to over 6,000 bars and restaurants in the U.S., setting the record for commercial distribution of a combat sports event in the company’s 50+ year history.

#PaulTyson was also the top trending topic worldwide on X on Friday with #Serrano at No. 2 in the U.S., Brazil, Spain, and Canada. The fight dominated conversation on social media and accounted for 11 of the Top 11 trending topics in the US.

Celebrity attendees included Evander Holyfield, Shaquille O’Neal, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jerry Jones, Charlize Theron, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Josh Duhamel, Joe Jonas, Joe Manganiello, Lennox Lewis, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Epps, Simu Liu, Daddy Yankee, Jay Shetty, Anderson Silva, Tom Segura, Jeff Ross, Joey Fatone, Tori Kelly, Micah Parsons, Brandin Cooks, Trevon Diggs, Michael Irvin, Jason Witten, Cedric the Entertainer, Hasan Minhaj, Mark Davis, Bryson DeChambeau, Omari Hardwick, Darren Barnet, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant and more.

Though he unanimously lost the match, Tyson said Saturday that he has “no regrets” about competing against 27-year-old YouTuber Jake Paul. He wrote on X, “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you,” he concluded.

While speaking to reporters following the match, Paul said he took things easy on Tyson after the third round. “Definitely a bit. I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” he explained.

Though that might have meant people in the audience — some of whom booed and left before the fight was finished — were displeased, Paul added that he wouldn’t have done anything differently. “So I couldn’t really get him to engage me or slip shots and do something super cool or whatever, but I don’t care about what people have to say,” he added. “They’re always going to have something to say and that it is what it is.”