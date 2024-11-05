Kim Kardashian, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis and More A-Listers Celebrate 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala | Photos

The 13th annual fête kicked off Saturday under the museum’s iconic “Urban Light” street lamp installation

Kim Kardashian Andrew Garfield Viola Davis Greta Lee LACMA
Kim Kardashian, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis and Greta Lee at 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala (Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kim Kardashian, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis and Greta Lee were among the dozens of A-listers turning out in style Saturday for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 13th annual Art+Film Gala.

Kicking off the festivities by posing in front of the museum’s iconic “Urban Light” street lamp installation from artist Chris Burden — a setup that served as a replacement to any black tie gala’s traditional red carpet — Hollywood’s biggest names — also including Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Blake Lively and Javier Bardem — turned out to honor Simone Leigh and Baz Luhrmann. Charli XCX performed, as TheWrap previously reported.

The event additionally raised over $6.4 million, a new record for the buzzed-about annual fundraiser.

The reported funds will go toward the museum’s continued efforts to center cinema in its curatorial programming, according to a post-event release. Gucci, which has partnered with LACMA since the Art+Film Gala’s inception in 2011, returned as presenting sponsor of the 2024 event.

Simone Leigh attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City
From Anna Wintour to Emily Ratajkowski to Omar Apollo, check out “red carpet” event photos from the 13th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in the photo gallery below.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Viola Davis arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Viola Davis arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Greta Lee arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Greta Lee arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Omar Apollo arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Omar Apollo arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Colman Domingo arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Colman Domingo arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Charli XCX arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Charli XCX arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Blake Lively arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Blake Lively arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anna Wintour attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Anna Wintour attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Nicholas Hoult arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Nicholas Hoult arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Javier Bardem arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Javier Bardem arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cara Delevingne arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Cara Delevingne arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lee Jung-jae arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Lee Jung-jae arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anna Kendrick arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Anna Kendrick arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sarah Paulson arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Sarah Paulson arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ricky Martin arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Ricky Martin arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chloe Sevigny arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Chloë Sevigny arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mikey Madison arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Mikey Madison arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sabato De Sarno arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Gucci's Sabato De Sarno arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gucci’s Sabato De Sarno arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Viola Davis arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Halle Berry, Kumali Nanjiani, Andy Cohen (Getty Images)
Comments