Kim Kardashian, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis and More A-Listers Celebrate 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala | Photos

Kim Kardashian, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis and Greta Lee were among the dozens of A-listers turning out in style Saturday for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 13th annual Art+Film Gala.

Kicking off the festivities by posing in front of the museum’s iconic “Urban Light” street lamp installation from artist Chris Burden — a setup that served as a replacement to any black tie gala’s traditional red carpet — Hollywood’s biggest names — also including Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Blake Lively and Javier Bardem — turned out to honor Simone Leigh and Baz Luhrmann. Charli XCX performed, as TheWrap previously reported.

The event additionally raised over $6.4 million, a new record for the buzzed-about annual fundraiser.

The reported funds will go toward the museum’s continued efforts to center cinema in its curatorial programming, according to a post-event release. Gucci, which has partnered with LACMA since the Art+Film Gala’s inception in 2011, returned as presenting sponsor of the 2024 event.

From Anna Wintour to Emily Ratajkowski to Omar Apollo, check out “red carpet” event photos from the 13th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in the photo gallery below.

