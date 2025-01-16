‘Landman’ Holds Off Netflix and Amazon on Streaming Top 10 | Charts

The Paramount+ series is the latest hit from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan

James Jordan as Dale and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in "Landman" (Photo credit: Lauren ìLoî Smith/Paramount+)

What a difference a year makes. Max dominated the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report in the second half of 2024, thanks to hit series like “House of the Dragon,” “The Penguin,” and “Dune: Prophecy.” But since the calendar has turned to 2025, the chart has belonged to Paramount+ and “Landman.”

The drama, led by Billy Bob Thornton, has topped the chart two weeks in a row now. This week, the show rode the wave of its finale, which was made available on Jan. 12. 

The series has been another feather in the cap of its creator, super writer/director/producer Taylor Sheridan, who has been behind most of the biggest hits on Paramount+, including “Tulsa King” and “Special Ops: Lioness.”

