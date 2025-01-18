Latin American Streaming Originals Surge on Netflix and Prime Video | Charts

The number of Spanish and Portuguese-language originals has exploded on the major streamers over the last four years

As competition for subscriber growth heats up in saturated North American and Western European markets, major streaming platforms are increasingly turning to other regions — not just as new subscriber pools, but as hubs of creative innovation capable of producing globally exportable intellectual property. A prime focus of this shift is Latin America (LatAm), where local-language content in Spanish and Portuguese is a tool to engage with local audiences.

According to data from Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama, the release of Spanish and Portuguese streaming originals has surged by 266% between 2020 and 2024 — outpacing the 178% growth seen in other languages. Netflix initially dominated this space but was overtaken by Amazon Prime Video in 2024, reflecting the competitive dynamics shaping LatAm’s content landscape.

