Latin American Streaming Originals Surge on Netflix and Prime Video | Charts

As competition for subscriber growth heats up in saturated North American and Western European markets, major streaming platforms are increasingly turning to other regions — not just as new subscriber pools, but as hubs of creative innovation capable of producing globally exportable intellectual property. A prime focus of this shift is Latin America (LatAm), where local-language content in Spanish and Portuguese is a tool to engage with local audiences.

According to data from Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama, the release of Spanish and Portuguese streaming originals has surged by 266% between 2020 and 2024 — outpacing the 178% growth seen in other languages. Netflix initially dominated this space but was overtaken by Amazon Prime Video in 2024, reflecting the competitive dynamics shaping LatAm’s content landscape.