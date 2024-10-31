Spanish TV Is a Global Powerhouse, Driving Billions in Streaming Revenue | Charts

In total, titles from Spain have generated $5.1 billion in global revenue for major streamers over the past four years

Spanish language content makes up a large share of global demand and has a history of transcending national borders both across the Spanish-speaking world and to other non-Spanish-speaking markets. 

Looking at Spain as an origin market for high-value content, Spanish productions have seen a 22% global increase in availability on major streaming platforms between 2021 and 2023, reflecting rapid growth in new content and availability. Many of these titles have become high-performers globally, with over 200 titles in the Top 10% of demand on major global streamers. And it is not just Spanish-speaking markets driving this growth — there has been growing demand for shows and movies from Spain across regions of the world.

