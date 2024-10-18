K-Dramas and Spanish Soaps Lead the Rise of Foreign-Language Content in the US | Chart

The audience for Korean TV shows skews overwhelmingly female, while Spanish-language shows attract a more balanced demographic

Lee Jung-jae in "Squid Game." (Netflix)

American audiences’ interest in foreign language content has been steadily growing in recent years. Between Q1 2022 and Q3 2024, the demand share for foreign language shows increased from 12.8% to 17% of total TV demand in the U.S., according to Parrot Analytics’ Demand360. A significant portion of this growth has been fueled by international content made available on U.S. streaming platforms, particularly the expanding selection of Korean shows on Netflix.

Korean and Spanish are the two most significant foreign languages in the U.S. TV landscape, trailing only Japanese—a language that has firmly established its global presence over the past few decades.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

